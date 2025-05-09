Entertainment

Justin Bieber pens eerie note on 'selfishness' amid health struggles

The 'Peaches' singer shared cryptic note after admitting mental health issues

  May 09, 2025
Justin Bieber has shared a cryptic note about selfishness amid his mental health struggles.

The Baby crooner turned to his official Instagram handle on Friday, May 9, to release an eerie message about selfishness in a series of emotional posts.

Justin scribbled a brief message with a white background statement, writing, "I’m just an average, flawed guy, I've done things that have hurt others."

"I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally. Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today," he added.

The father-of-one further noted, "Love draws us in. Love doesn't condemn. Love believes the best. Love hopes all things and endures all things." 

"It doesn't keep a record of wrong. Love helps u to forgive and love even your enemies," the Grammy-winning artist concluded his post.

The 31-year-old Canadian singer immediately uploaded another statement about his opinion on selfishness. He wrote, "I sometimes think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am."

"Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me, thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included," Justin remarked.

Justin Bieber reveals coping up with mental health issues:

This is not the first time the global popstar has shared a series of rants about his personal growth, however, he previously shared multiple posts about his struggles with mental health.   

In March 2025, Justin Bieber opened up about his emotional struggles in a heartfelt Instagram post.  

