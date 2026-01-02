Meghan Markle ‘influences’ Prince Harry to take big U-turn for Archie, Lilibet

Royal
Prince Harry's biggest U-turn on kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet hints at Meghan Markle's influence.

Just days before Christmas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that their charitable organisation, the Archewell Foundation has been renamed to Archewell Philanthropies.

The official statement read, "This charitable entity allows the couple and their children to expand upon their global philanthropic endeavours as a family."

Now, Royal expert Richard Eden has suggested that mentioning their kids in the statement is a sign that Harry and Meghan have plan to launch their children in future philanthropic endeavours.

Eden reportedly reached out to an old friend of the duke, who is believed to be confused by the mention of Harry and Meghan's kids in the announcement, as King Charles' younger son has always shielded his children from the limelight.

As reported by Daily Mail, Harry’s friend told Eden, “I am genuinely confused. Harry and Meghan were always so insistent that their children would be able to make their own way in life without the pressure of expectations or titles."

"I can’t believe Harry is behind this. It must be Meghan’s influence," he added.

