Sci-Tech

YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators

The 'Hype' program aims to provide more support for small content creators and help them reach a wider audience

  • by Web Desk
  • June 26, 2024
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators

YouTube is testing a new feature called Hype to help small content creators gain more community support, the company announced on Monday.

As per Gadget 360, this feature is available to viewers in Brazil, Turkey, and Taiwan.

The Hype feature allows viewers to Hype a video in addition to liking it.

Videos that receive more Hypes will be ranked higher among other videos published in the last seven days, boosting their visibility.

These rankings will appear under the Explore tab.

Currently, viewers can like, share, and use options like Super Chat and Super Stickers to support creators.

The Hype program aims to provide more support for small content creators and help them reach a wider audience.

Only YouTube Partner Program creators with fewer than 500,000 subscribers are eligible for the Hype program.

Additionally, all their videos must comply with YouTube's Community Guidelines. This feature is in the test phase, and it is unclear if it will be expanded to more creators in the future.

In other updates, YouTube announced on June 17 that it is testing a new feature allowing users to add context to video comments.

This new feature is accessible to users in the United States and operates in the English language.

Users can find the new Add note option below videos, type their context, and hit Send to publish the note without including the creator's name.

Katy Perry denounced for hiring guilty abuser Dr. Luke as producer

Katy Perry denounced for hiring guilty abuser Dr. Luke as producer
World's longest ‘underwater tunnel’ to link Denmark and Germany

World's longest ‘underwater tunnel’ to link Denmark and Germany
How much protein do you really need? Find out

How much protein do you really need? Find out
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators

YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators

Sci-Tech News

YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Gmail introduces 'Summarize' email feature on iOS and Android apps
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Tesla recalls most Cybertrucks over windshield wiper and trim issues
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
SpaceX deploys Starlink satellites with Falcon 9 rocket launch
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
80% of employees use AI in workplace, survey
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Huge asteroid all set to make close encounter with Earth: Details
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Apple in talks with Meta for AI integration, reports
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Nvidia and Ooredoo sign 'AI technology' deal for Middle Eastern data centers
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Scientists discover ‘largest and most ornate’ dinosaur species
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Jupiter's Great Red Spot defies 1665 astronomical observations
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Elon Musk's X to require 'premium subscription' for livestreams
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
YouTube introduces new 'privacy features' for Apple device users
YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators
Summer solstice 2024: Everything you need to know