YouTube tests new ‘Hype' feature to support small creators

YouTube is testing a new feature called Hype to help small content creators gain more community support, the company announced on Monday.
As per Gadget 360, this feature is available to viewers in Brazil, Turkey, and Taiwan.
The Hype feature allows viewers to Hype a video in addition to liking it.
Videos that receive more Hypes will be ranked higher among other videos published in the last seven days, boosting their visibility.
These rankings will appear under the Explore tab.
Currently, viewers can like, share, and use options like Super Chat and Super Stickers to support creators.
The Hype program aims to provide more support for small content creators and help them reach a wider audience.
Only YouTube Partner Program creators with fewer than 500,000 subscribers are eligible for the Hype program.
Additionally, all their videos must comply with YouTube's Community Guidelines. This feature is in the test phase, and it is unclear if it will be expanded to more creators in the future.
In other updates, YouTube announced on June 17 that it is testing a new feature allowing users to add context to video comments.
This new feature is accessible to users in the United States and operates in the English language.
Users can find the new Add note option below videos, type their context, and hit Send to publish the note without including the creator's name.