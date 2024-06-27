Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out

Taylor Swift can reportedly make anyone “bend the knee” for her, even if it’s a royal personality.
According to an expert, The Tortured Poets Department crooner got the privilege of posting a picture with Prince William because she is a pop star.
Taylor delivered an electrifying show of Eras Tour at Wembley last week. Her concert was graced by the Prince of Wales and his kids, and an exclusive selfie from that event got viral.
During a conversation on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, journalist Marina Hyde and Richard Osman got candid about the selfie.
They said, "When you see that [picture], you have to think ah, there are two photographers involved here because there is Taylor doing the selfie and then there is, I guess, Taylor's official photographer taking a photo of that moment happening and putting it out.”
The journalist continued, "Even though they've come in a private thing, you know the royal family, particularly the Wales' are so fussy about anything like that and they complain.
The duo pointed out how some people might assume that Taylor is “just bigger than them (royals).”
Marina explained, "I thought that was really significant because if anyone else did that when they went on a private visit somewhere, there would be huge backlash and they'd be a big problem, but it's just sort of like, I will bend the knee to you Taylor."
For the unversed, Kate Middleton could not attend the concert due to her ongoing cancer battle.