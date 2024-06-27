Royal

Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out

Prince William attended Taylor Swift’s concert in UK along with his kids for his 42nd birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • June 27, 2024
Did Taylor Swift make Prince William bend the knee for her? Find out
Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out

Taylor Swift can reportedly make anyone “bend the knee” for her, even if it’s a royal personality.

According to an expert, The Tortured Poets Department crooner got the privilege of posting a picture with Prince William because she is a pop star.

Taylor delivered an electrifying show of Eras Tour at Wembley last week. Her concert was graced by the Prince of Wales and his kids, and an exclusive selfie from that event got viral.

During a conversation on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, journalist Marina Hyde and Richard Osman got candid about the selfie.

They said, "When you see that [picture], you have to think ah, there are two photographers involved here because there is Taylor doing the selfie and then there is, I guess, Taylor's official photographer taking a photo of that moment happening and putting it out.”

The journalist continued, "Even though they've come in a private thing, you know the royal family, particularly the Wales' are so fussy about anything like that and they complain.

The duo pointed out how some people might assume that Taylor is “just bigger than them (royals).”

Marina explained, "I thought that was really significant because if anyone else did that when they went on a private visit somewhere, there would be huge backlash and they'd be a big problem, but it's just sort of like, I will bend the knee to you Taylor."

For the unversed, Kate Middleton could not attend the concert due to her ongoing cancer battle.

Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal

Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut

Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut
Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest

Neil Young calls off Crazy Horse Tour including Hollywood Bowl, Ohana Fest
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit

Royal News

Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Princess Eugenie raises awareness with poignant message on Scoliosis Day
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Prince Harry plans to end rift with Princess Kate amid royal feud
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
King Charles steps down from distinguished position
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
King Charles to visit America for reconciling with Prince Harry?
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
King Charles gets childish with Pokémon joke for Emperor Naruhito
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Duchess Sophie remembers Kate Middleton at State Banquet
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Prince William's ‘rod of iron’ rules bars Harry’s Royal comeback
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Prince William ‘steals the show’ with THIS gesture during Emperor Naruhito visit
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Royal Family faces major setback after Princess Anne hospitalization
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Kate Middleton, Prince William prove their ‘strong partnership’ amid ‘breakdown’
Queen Camilla makes first public appearance after Emperor Naruhito Visit
Emperor of Japan sends well wishes to King Charles amidst cancer treatment