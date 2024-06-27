Royal

Prince Harry's heartfelt interaction in video comforting woman over grief: Watch

Prince Harry gets candid profound experience of grief with Nikki Scott

  • June 27, 2024


Prince Harry is seen providing comfort to a woman as they discuss the profound experience of grief recalling the moment telling her 5-year-old son about his dad's death.

Ahead of UK Armed force Day, Scotty's Little Soldiers released a new video on June 26 of Prince Harry's sitdown with Nikki Scott, the charity's founder.

The video revealed a heartfelt discussion between Harry and Scott concerning the occasion when she informed her son that her husband, Corp. Lee Scott, had passed away in Afghanistan.

In a shared clip Scott recounted while conversing with the Duke of Sussex, "It was the worst. How do you tell a 5-year-old this?"

She added, wiping a tear, "Because I literally just shattered his world. He knew that life was never ever going to be the same.”

"It sounds so corny, but I started to think, 'How many other children have had a parent who's died?' " Scott said as the Duke of Sussex interrupted, "There's nothing corny about that."

"What you've done is incredible, it is truly inspirational. I know that word gets thrown around a lot, but it is. And to see the difference in some of the kids here, Especially some of the kids I met previously in 2017, they're different people," Prince Harry told Scott.

He added, “You can see that they're still processing their grief, but this community of support is everything. It's amazing.”

Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, also passed away when he was 12 and he has been a supporter of Scotty's Little Soldiers after meeting its founder at Buckingham Palace in 2017.

