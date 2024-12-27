King Charles releases sweet video after Royal Christmas celebration

King Charles is sharing a delightful video!
Taking to the official Instagram handle on Friday, December 27, the Royal Family shared a heartwarming clip that captured the surprised reactions of the Inner Voices Choir when they got to know that they are going to perform after the 76-year-old King’s Christmas speech.
The post, which was jointly shared with the official Instagram account of the Inner Voices Youth Choir, stated, “When the choir found out…”
“It was a joy to invite the Inner Voices Choir to perform ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ as part of The King’s Christmas Broadcast,” it continued.
The caption further read, “Conducted by Edward Watkins, the talented London-based youth choir works with inner-city state schools to improve access to first-class choral education.”
After King Charles delivered a heartfelt speech on Christmas Day in which he shared the message of “love and togetherness,” the choir delighted the audience with a beautiful performance.
In his speech, the monarch also highlighted and addressed the “devastating effects of conflict - in the Middle East, in Central Europe, in Africa and elsewhere.”
The cancer-stricken monarch concluded his speech with a heartwarming Christmas wish.