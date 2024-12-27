Prince William's Christmas gift fails to impress Kate Middleton

Prince William's unexpected Christmas gift for Kate Middleton did not impress the princess as much.
The prince and princess of Wales may have showered love upon each other this year by exchanging gifts during their Christmas festivities at Sandringham, but William has not always been good at surprising his wife.
William's gift choice for Catherine during their courtship days left Kate Middleton completely baffled making her vow to never let the future king "forget it."
The 42-year-old during an appearance on former England striker Peter Crouch's podcast on BBC Radio Five Live spilled about the unusual present he gave to Kate.
In a candid conversation, Crouch revealed how he once gifted his model wife Abbey Clancy a raincoat three years running for her birthday.
To which William responded, "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that."
He went on to explain, "That was early on in the courtship that was - I think that sealed the deal."
"It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time," William admitted.
Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in 2011 and share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.