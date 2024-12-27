Royal

Prince William's Christmas gift fails to impress Kate Middleton

The Prince of Wales' couldn't impress Princess Kate with unexpected Christmas gift

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 27, 2024

Prince William's Christmas gift fails to impress Kate Middleton


Prince William's unexpected Christmas gift for Kate Middleton did not impress the princess as much.

The prince and princess of Wales may have showered love upon each other this year by exchanging gifts during their Christmas festivities at Sandringham, but William has not always been good at surprising his wife.

William's gift choice for Catherine during their courtship days left Kate Middleton completely baffled making her vow to never let the future king "forget it."

The 42-year-old during an appearance on former England striker Peter Crouch's podcast on BBC Radio Five Live spilled about the unusual present he gave to Kate.

In a candid conversation, Crouch revealed how he once gifted his model wife Abbey Clancy a raincoat three years running for her birthday.

To which William responded, "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that."

He went on to explain, "That was early on in the courtship that was - I think that sealed the deal."

"It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time," William admitted.

Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in 2011 and share three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal

Dua Lipa displays engagement ring after Callum Turner’s romantic holiday proposal
Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’

Sony CEO breaks silence after ‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops like ‘Madame Web’
Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films

Varun Dhawan opens up about genre of his upcoming films
'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show

'The Office' writer breaks silence on 'SNL's Japanese Parody of show
King Charles makes emotional decision after Prince Harry, Meghan snub
King Charles makes emotional decision after Prince Harry, Meghan snub
Kate Middleton's secret admirer spills on 'unforgettable' encounter with Princess
Kate Middleton's secret admirer spills on 'unforgettable' encounter with Princess
Prince Harry's Christmas with Meghan Markle wasn't a 'golden ticket'
Prince Harry's Christmas with Meghan Markle wasn't a 'golden ticket'
Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance
Kate Middleton, Prince William give ‘strong’ message in new public appearance
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie' focus of limelight' amid Prince Andrew's controversies
Sarah Ferguson hit with new problem amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Sarah Ferguson hit with new problem amid ex Andrew's spy scandal
Charles Spencer shares personal Christmas eve moment with Princess Diana
Charles Spencer shares personal Christmas eve moment with Princess Diana
King Carl, Queen Silvia make sentimental move after celebrating Christmas
King Carl, Queen Silvia make sentimental move after celebrating Christmas
King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech
King Charles focuses on family strengths, avoids controversies in Christmas Speech
Princess Anne receives new honour amid brother Andrew's spy scandal
Princess Anne receives new honour amid brother Andrew's spy scandal
Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message
Princess Kate releases Christmas video with sentimental message
King Charles drops special surprise after emotional Christmas speech
King Charles drops special surprise after emotional Christmas speech