Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce sends strong message to Prince William

Travis Kelce has opened up about his experience of meeting the “royalties” at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s concert.
During the latest episode of New Heights podcast, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce recalled meeting the royals.
The NFL star admitted that at the beginning he wasn't sure how to address Prince William.
He revealed, "I wasn't sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy or just be an American idiot and shake their hand."
The Prince of Wales brought his kids George and Charlotte to Taylor’s show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.
Travis further added, "We met royalty, guys. There was royalty at the show. I got there early and got to meet Prince William. How bout that? Your Royal Highness.”
Jason chipped in, "He was awesome. He was a good dude."
He continued, “Because we weren't at an elegant, official royal event, we didn't have to bow. If it would've been an official meeting-of-royalty event, then it would have been that."
Jason noted that royals are “wonderful people,” adding that Princess Charlotte is a "superstar."