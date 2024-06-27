Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce sends strong message to Prince William

Royal

  June 27, 2024
Travis Kelce has opened up about his experience of meeting the “royalties” at his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s concert.

During the latest episode of New Heights podcast, Travis and his brother Jason Kelce recalled meeting the royals.

The NFL star admitted that at the beginning he wasn't sure how to address Prince William.

He revealed, "I wasn't sure if I was supposed to bow to them, curtsy or just be an American idiot and shake their hand."

The Prince of Wales brought his kids George and Charlotte to Taylor’s show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Travis further added, "We met royalty, guys. There was royalty at the show. I got there early and got to meet Prince William. How bout that? Your Royal Highness.” 

Jason chipped in, "He was awesome. He was a good dude."

He continued, “Because we weren't at an elegant, official royal event, we didn't have to bow. If it would've been an official meeting-of-royalty event, then it would have been that."

Jason noted that royals are “wonderful people,” adding that Princess Charlotte is a "superstar."

Prince Harry’s rift with Princess Diana’s family laid bare
Prince Harry talks of ‘sadness that eats away’ in heart wrenching new interview
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new trip becomes 'nightmare' for royal family
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face obstacles in their trip to Australia
Prince Harry's heartfelt interaction in video comforting woman over grief: Watch
Kate Middleton gets snubbed by Prince William for Holyrood Week plan
Prince William takes firm stand on forgiveness stance with Prince Harry
Did Taylor Swift make Prince William 'bend the knee' for her? Find out
King Charles snubbed Duchess Sophie during Emperor Naruhito visit
Princess Eugenie raises awareness with poignant message on Scoliosis Day
Prince Harry plans to end rift with Princess Kate amid royal feud
King Charles steps down from distinguished position