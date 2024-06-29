Royal

Queen Camilla sends strong message on Armed Forces Day

Queen Camilla and King Charles are celebrating Armed Forces Day

  • by Web Desk
  • June 29, 2024


Queen Camilla has released a personal message on Armed Forces Day.

Her majesty paid tribute to service people in the viral clip.

She began the clip with, "I am deeply honoured to join you all on Armed Forces Day. Whether in this country or overseas, we celebrate the service of the men and women in our military and thank you all for everything you do to protect this country of ours.”

Camilla donned an elegant blue dress, which was finished with her Royal Lancers brooch.

She paid tribute to those armed men who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of stability and peace around the world.

Queen added, "Earlier this month, my husband and I were in Normandy on the 80th anniversary of D-Day. We were reminded of the incredible bravery of the Allied land, sea and air forces whose combined endeavours brought about the liberation of Western Europe and in whose debt we shall forever be."

Later on in the video, Camilla also paid tribute and thanked the families of the deployed overseas soldiers.

