King Charles’ new £10 banknote auctioned for £17k

King Charles’ new £10 banknote sold for a whooping £17,000 at a charity auction conducted by the Bank of England.
It was on June 27 that Spink & Son hosted the event, having 262 lots of the new £10 prints that feature a poignant image of Your Majesty.
The serial number registered on that money paper was HB01 000002, which receive a frenzied amount of bids both within the room and on online platforms.
These very first bills boasting an image of a smiling King Charles were released in the beginning of this month, dated June 5, as per Mirror.
Found on the bottom right-hand corner, those that have special serial numbers in particular happen to be hold quite a lot of value for collectors for their unique worth.
In April, the Bank of England announced that the “four lowest serial numbers for each of the new King Charles notes were: CA 01 000001 for £5 and HB 01 000001 for £10.
On the other hand, £20 had EH 01 000001 and £50 was allotted AJ 01 000001.
But people can’t get their hands on those because they’re held by Your Majesty himself.