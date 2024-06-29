Princess Eugenie reveals how Sarah Ferguson reacted to her Scoliosis diagnosis

Princess Eugenie has opened up about her mother's reaction to her scoliosis diagnosis, sharing that Sarah Ferguson provided unwavering support and encouragement throughout her journey.
Taking to her Instagram account, the niece of King Charles posted her childhood picture with the Duchess of York, alongside a heartfelt tribute to her.
Eugenie was spotted wearing a green gingham school uniform in a shared photo, as she and her mother stepped out from a black car, and Ferguson holding her small backpack.
She penned a caption, “My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old. “
The member of the British royal family expressed, “I thank her so much for that and also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar. She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I’d been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age.“
Eugenie concluded, “I am forever grateful and wish everyone to be proud of their scars.”
To note she was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was 12 years old and Princess chose to wear a wedding dress that revealed her scar, to raise awareness and inspire others with scoliosis.