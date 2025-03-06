Sports

Arne Slot become brutally honest about Liverpool ‘lucky’ win over PSG

Liverpool claims 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League last-16 tie

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted his team had been extremely fortunate in their 1-0 win away to Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League last 16 tie.

According to Flash Score, PSG dominated the first leg of the heavyweight last-16 tie, but Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in inspired form and the visitors snatched an unlikely victory to take back to Anfield for the return as substitute Elliott scored in the 87th minute.

"I think if we had a draw over here we already would have been the lucky one," Slot said. "That is clear for everyone. I think they were the much better team today, especially in the first half, they had a lot of open chances - three or four big, big, big chances. In the second half they were still the better team, still had a lot of shots on target, but they were mainly from outside the box.

"But I knew before the game and saw today again how much quality this team has, and these individual players have, so all these shots from outside the box are with a certain speed that you only see with the top players. We have them as well, but you see them with them as well - that's why Alisson still had to make a lot of big saves."

