Entertainment

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept his death’

Kate Cassidy shared that 'really hard to accept' losing the One Direction alum

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 06, 2025
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept his death’
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept his death’

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has opened up about her struggle to come to terms with the singer's tragic death in a heart-wrenching TV interview.

Speaking on U.K. morning show Lorraine on Wednesday, the 25-year-old influencer shared that “really hard to accept” losing the One Direction alum.

In her candid discussion, Cassidy also revealed her struggles in overcoming Payne’s death.

Related: Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony

“I find myself talking about him so much in the present tense … I don't even feel the need to correct myself because that's part of my healing journey,” said Cassidy.

She added, “I'm still working on accepting the fact that he's not here anymore, so it's hard for me to refer to him in the past tense.”

Cassidy expressed, “When I do refer to him in the past tense, it almost stings that little bit more,” adding, “I never would have thought that I would be talking about him in the past tense, so it's definitely really hard to accept.”

Revealing her remorse over the Night Changes crooner's sudden death, she stated, “sometimes it's hard for me to get out of bed in the morning” and that she has “my better days [and] harder days.”

Cassidy also shared what “helped her healing journey” since losing Payne, who died at age 31 after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

Related: Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him

Meghan Markle to make rare TV appearance after her Netflix show
Meghan Markle to make rare TV appearance after her Netflix show
Revolutionary gene therapy gives vision to children born blind
Revolutionary gene therapy gives vision to children born blind
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept his death’
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept his death’
Trump administration halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine
Trump administration halts intelligence sharing with Ukraine
Justin Bieber makes his 'priorities' clear after celebrating 31st birthday
Justin Bieber makes his 'priorities' clear after celebrating 31st birthday
Travis Kelce makes sweet confession amid Taylor Swift baby rumours
Travis Kelce makes sweet confession amid Taylor Swift baby rumours
Justin Timberlake makes unexpected career decision to regain fans
Justin Timberlake makes unexpected career decision to regain fans
‘Friends’ star opens up about shocking racism incident on set
‘Friends’ star opens up about shocking racism incident on set
Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry
Adrien Brody’s girlfriend reacts to his Oscars kiss with Halle Berry
Kris Jenner welcomes new addition to family with dreamy wedding photos
Kris Jenner welcomes new addition to family with dreamy wedding photos
Chappell Roan to release new country song after Grammy win
Chappell Roan to release new country song after Grammy win
Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson
Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours
Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours
Alexandra Daddario talks about filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
Alexandra Daddario talks about filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying
Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos