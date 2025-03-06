Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy breaks down in tears: ‘hard to accept his death’

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has opened up about her struggle to come to terms with the singer's tragic death in a heart-wrenching TV interview.
Speaking on U.K. morning show Lorraine on Wednesday, the 25-year-old influencer shared that “really hard to accept” losing the One Direction alum.
In her candid discussion, Cassidy also revealed her struggles in overcoming Payne’s death.
Related: Liam Payne to be honoured at 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony
“I find myself talking about him so much in the present tense … I don't even feel the need to correct myself because that's part of my healing journey,” said Cassidy.
She added, “I'm still working on accepting the fact that he's not here anymore, so it's hard for me to refer to him in the past tense.”
Cassidy expressed, “When I do refer to him in the past tense, it almost stings that little bit more,” adding, “I never would have thought that I would be talking about him in the past tense, so it's definitely really hard to accept.”
Revealing her remorse over the Night Changes crooner's sudden death, she stated, “sometimes it's hard for me to get out of bed in the morning” and that she has “my better days [and] harder days.”
Cassidy also shared what “helped her healing journey” since losing Payne, who died at age 31 after falling from a balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.
Related: Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate returns to Instagram with touching tribute to him