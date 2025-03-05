Entertainment

Justin Timberlake makes unexpected career decision to regain fans

Justin Timberlake faced backlash for cancelling final show on the North American leg of the tour

  • by Web Desk
  • March 05, 2025
Justin Timberlake makes a surprising career move in an effort to regain fans' trust after abruptly canceling tour dates.

As per Dailymail, the Selfish singer is trying to opt for new ways to his flailing career to get back fans' love after canceling his world tour dates.

A source close to Timberlake told the outlet that he “understands why people are upset with him for cancelling some of his shows or disappointed in his concerts for not having enough of his old music.”

The Friends With Benefit star who faced multiple setbacks after performing on a new song from his recent album Everything I Thought It Was, instead of his fan favorites.

An insider revealed, “He made a decision on what his tour was going to be all about, and he stuck with it.”

They went on to explain, “He loves his recent album and loves performing it.”

The source also mentioned that the response on his album “made him realize what needs to be next, and that's an NSYNC reunion.”

“It will reinvigorate his career, and he is ready for a reset,” an insider noted.

This recent update came after Justin Timberlake posted on social media that he would not be taking the stage for the final show on the North American leg of the tour just before he was set to perform at Nationwide Arena.

