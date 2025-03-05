Entertainment

Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 05, 2025
Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours
Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours

Benny Blanco has shared a great news with fans amid ongoing wedding rumours with Selena Gomez.

The romantic couple released complete tracklist of their new album, I Said I Love You First, on March 4.

After dropping the tracklist, Benny took to Instagram Stories and confirmed the “rumours.”

The American producer penned, “Yes the rumours are true…there is a selena only version of ‘call me when you break up’ It’s ONLY on CD and vinyl”

Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours

As per his announcement, Selena has her own version of Call Me When You Break Up, a song which originally featured Gracie Abrams.

Benny’s delightful news comes after reports suggested that his friends were pressuring him to undergo a “makeover” before marrying Selena.

A source told Daily Mail, “Benny's friends have been pushing him to undergo a major glow-up and step it up for the wedding. He knows what people are saying about their recent magazine spread. So do his friends who are insisting it is time for a full head-to-toe makeover.”

The tipster noted, “Benny is stressed but feels compelled to do this to look his best.”

Notably, Selena and Benny got engagement in December 2024.

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes

Ibrahim Ali Khan turns 24: Kareena Kapoor, Sara lead birthday wishes
Park in Japan makes into Guinness World Records with miniature built

Park in Japan makes into Guinness World Records with miniature built
zK-pop stocks to save South Korea economy amid Trump tariff threats

zK-pop stocks to save South Korea economy amid Trump tariff threats
Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun-filled memory with Katrina Kaif

Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian hopes to rekindle romance with ex Pete Davidson
Alexandra Daddario talks about filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
Alexandra Daddario talks about filming 'Mayfair Witches' during pregnancy
Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying
Millie Bobby Brown slays another bold look after addressing bullying
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos
Justin Bieber faces backlash for sharing controversial photos
Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after hug with Ben Affleck goes viral
Jennifer Garner shares sweet message after hug with Ben Affleck goes viral
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert
Sabrina Carpenter throws shade at ex Barry Keoghan during Dublin concert
Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Ben Affleck attempts to rekindle romance with Jennifer Garner after JLo split
Billie Eilish drops bold selfie amid buzz over mystery romance
Billie Eilish drops bold selfie amid buzz over mystery romance
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco drop 'I Said I Love You First' complete tracklist
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
BLACKPINK Lisa breaks silence after controversial Oscars performance
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofía Gascón reacts on Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis
Bianca Censori posts NSFW photo after Kanye's ex Kim lanches bikinis