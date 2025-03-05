Benny Blanco shares delightful news amid Selena Gomez wedding rumours

Benny Blanco has shared a great news with fans amid ongoing wedding rumours with Selena Gomez.
The romantic couple released complete tracklist of their new album, I Said I Love You First, on March 4.
After dropping the tracklist, Benny took to Instagram Stories and confirmed the “rumours.”
The American producer penned, “Yes the rumours are true…there is a selena only version of ‘call me when you break up’ It’s ONLY on CD and vinyl”
As per his announcement, Selena has her own version of Call Me When You Break Up, a song which originally featured Gracie Abrams.
Benny’s delightful news comes after reports suggested that his friends were pressuring him to undergo a “makeover” before marrying Selena.
A source told Daily Mail, “Benny's friends have been pushing him to undergo a major glow-up and step it up for the wedding. He knows what people are saying about their recent magazine spread. So do his friends who are insisting it is time for a full head-to-toe makeover.”
The tipster noted, “Benny is stressed but feels compelled to do this to look his best.”
Notably, Selena and Benny got engagement in December 2024.