Prince Edward to skip major royal event as it clashes with his birthday

  • March 06, 2025
Prince Edward is expected to skip a significant royal event as it coincides with his birthday.

As per GB News, the Duke of Edinburgh will reportedly miss the annual Commonwealth Day Service next Monday as it clashes with his 61st birthday.

Buckingham Palace has stepped forward to confirm Prince Edward’s absence from the key royal event.

The Duke’s wife Duchess Sophie will also miss the Westminster Abbey service.

The Duchess is set to travel to New York on the same day, resulting in both Edinburgh's being absent from the important royal event.

Notably, King Charles will attend the annual Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 10,

To mark a significant public family reunion, the monarch will be joined by key royals at Westminster Abbey in London.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also mark their attendance at a service.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also accompany King Charles.

This year's Commonwealth Day theme is "Together We Thrive", celebrating the "enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family".

Last year King Charles and Princess Kate did not attend the event after being diagnosed with cancer.

