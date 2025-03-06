Entertainment

Justin Bieber makes his 'priorities' clear after celebrating 31st birthday

'Peaches' singer offered a glimpse into his personal life on his 31st birthday

Justin Bieber is embracing a new chapter in life, prioritizing faith, family, and personal well-being while stepping back from the spotlight after he turned 31.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared the 31-year-old pop star is "doing well" and isn't taking "pressure."

"Justin has a few priorities that he focuses on every day — Hailey, baby Jack and new music," the insider said about his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber and their 6-month-old son Jack Blues.

The source went on to say, "This is his life now and he loves it."

"He's working at his own pace and spending as much time with his family as he can," they added.

The tipster also shared the insights about the Peaches crooner’s 31st birthday, which included a "fun, relaxing getaway" with friends at Gozzer Ranch in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, accompanied by his wife Rhode founder, 28, and their son.

According to a source, the couple are doing great, saying "No matter what the rumors are, they are fine," adding, "Their marriage is fine. They're very happy together."

This recent update came after Justin Bieber offered a glimpse into his life on Saturday, March 1, as he posted an adorable snap of himself, Hailey and Jack.

