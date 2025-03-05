Kris Jenner welcomes new addition to family with dreamy wedding photos

Kris Jenner is welcoming new family member to family!
The Kardashian matriarch took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share dreamy photos of her niece Natalie Zettel's picturesque wedding, who tied the knot with Noah Warren in front of their friends and family.
She kicked off her carousel with a photo of the newly-wed couple, who could be seen sharing tender smooch while another showed them kissing in front of a flower arch with the ocean flowing in the background.
“Last weekend was a dream in La Jolla, California, celebrating my beautiful niece Natalie’s wedding! Such a magical day filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments,” she wrote in the caption.
Jenner continued, “Congratulations, Natalie and Noah! Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!”
She further thanked Oscar de la Renta for the elegant gown that Natalie donned for the event.
Natalie is the daughter of Kris' sister, Karen, who tragically passed away in March 2024.
The sister’s had a complicated relationship throughout their lives, they reunited before Karen’s untimely death.
Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, whom she has been dating since 2014 following her high-profile split from Caitlyn Jenner, was notably absent from the event.