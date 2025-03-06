Entertainment

Jennifer Garner opens up about possibility of rekindling with Ben Affleck

'Family Switch' star has been spending a lot of time with her ex-husband the 'Gone Girl' star

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 06, 2025
Jennifer Garner’s true feelings about rekindling a romance with Ben Affleck a decade after his infamous nanny scandal have been revealed.

As per Dailymail, the Family Switch star, who has been spending a lot of time with her ex-husband the Gone Girl star after his split from Jennifer Lopez last year, is “deathly afraid of falling back in love” with Affleck.

The source shared that Garner still has “trust issues” regarding her ex Affleck, 52, after he slept with their children's nanny, Christine Ouzounian, a decade ago.

“She loves Ben but is worried that he will crush her all over again,” the source said.

According to an insider, Garner “doesn't want to heal another broken heart because it is just too much drama, plus she does not want their kids to see round two of their mom in a bad place with their dad.”

The source added, “So much could go wrong if they reunite.”

To note, Jennifer Garner and the Batman star, who have three children together - Violet, Seraphina and Samuel - split in June 2015.

After they divorced Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022, but they got divorce in 2024.

