'Dhurandhar' dominates box office, overshadows 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2'

Dhurandhar continues its historic run at the Indian box office. The record-breaking film collected approximately Rs. 32 crore nett on its third Saturday, taking its third weekend total to an estimated Rs. 87–88 crore nett.
This record marks a new record for a Hindi film’s third weekend and exceeds the entire third-week collections of almost all prior launches, except the block-buster Pushpa 2.
While the day-on-day growth of nearly 50% was lower than latest trends, the film’s massive success makes percentage jumps appear smaller.
It is important to note that Dhurandhar also set the latest All-India daily collection record with Rs. 38.50 crore gross, beating Baahubali 2.
Despite competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, the film’s total now stands at nearly Rs.492 crore nett and is likely to cross the Rs. 500 crore mark on Day 17.
The film is now set to exceed Rs. 700 crore nett and could challenge Pushpa 2 as the top-grossing Hindi film domestically.
Meanwhile, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has had a disappointing opening week, doing a business of Rs. 11.75 crore nett in seven days.
Despite Kapil Sharma’s star power, mixed and strong competition from Dhurandhar impacted its performance.