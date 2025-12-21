Nora Fatehi issues first statement after horrifying Mumbai car accident 

Nora Fatehi has broke her silence and shared a health update after her horrifying car accident in Mumbai.
According to Republic World, actress and dancer Nora Fatehi sustained minor injuries after meeting with a car accident on Saturday, December 20. Hours after the incident, she took to the stage and performed at Sunburn Festival in Mumbai as a part of her work commitment.
The Street Dancer 3D actress has now taken to her Instagram account to share a health update after the accident. She shared that while her injuries are minor, she is still in pain.
Nora shared, “Hey guys, I'm just coming here to tell you guys that I am okay. Yes, I was in a really serious car accident today in the afternoon. A drunk person who was driving under the influence smashed my car, and unfortunately, the impact was quite severe, and it flung me across the car. I bashed my head on the window."
She also warned her followers against the harmful consequences of driving under the influence. She assured that even though she is alive and doing well, “it could have ended terribly.”
Bhuj: The Pride of India starlet concluded, “I can’t believe that this is even a scenario that has to happen at 3 p.m. in the afternoon. I could never imagine someone would be driving under the influence and putting people in harm's way. I'm not going to lie. That was a very scary, terrifying, traumatic moment. I'm still slightly traumatised.”
Mumbai Police confirmed that Fatehi was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors found her stable and treated her for minor injuries. Officers booked the accused driver under provisions related to rash and drunk driving, and placed him in custody pending further investigation.