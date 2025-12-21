Yumna Zaidi flaunts Best Film Actress of the year trophy for 'Nayab'

Yumna Khan finally got acclaimed in Lux Style Awards (LSA) 2025 for her stellar performance as Nayab in the film Nayab, which aired in 2024.
Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old actress shared a series of images and videos, flaunting her shiny trophy, as she won Best Film Actress of the year award for Nayab.
"In the moment of joy….. always special always, Thank you," the Pyar Kay Sadqay actress captioned the post.
The carousel opened with an image where Yumna is seen celebrating her 2025 LSA Awards win in a simple, intimate setting, surrounded by bouquets of roses and a “Best Actress Nayab” cake, she appears calm and reflective.
The Tere Bin starlet dressed casually with minimal makeup, the moment captures quiet pride, gratitude, and heartfelt joy.
Shortly after the post went viral, fans and friends flooded the post with greetings, success, and love.
A user commented, “Congratulations my dearest yumzi, you deserve so much, your performance was so impactful and incredible, I couldn't hold back the tears watching your performance in this film.”
Another user wrote, “Congratulations once again , more awards. More success to you.”
“Congratulations yumzii Keep shining, and stay blessed Always. Love You.” a third user wrote.
Yumna Zaidi is known for her phenomenal performances in multiple dramas, including Parizaad, Bakhtawar, Tere Bin, Ishq-e-Laa, Pyar Ke Sadqay, and Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin, and more.