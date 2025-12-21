Priyanka Chopra opens up about Nick Jonas’ sky-high romantic surprise

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to set relationship goals!
Recently, Bollywood and Hollywood star shared a glimpse of their sweet and romantic Karwa Chauth gesture that left fans in awe.
While appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show 4, Chopra opened up about her personal life with husband, revealing how he goes the extra mile to make the occasion special for her.
The 43-year-old actress revealed, “During Karwa Chauth, we have tried to witness the moon in weird places. We were at a stadium once where he was doing a show and the moon just wouldn’t come out."
She continued, "It was cloudy and it was about to start raining. Almost sixty to seventy thousand people were there. We waited till 10 pm and then 11 pm as the show went on. But the moon was still not visible."
“Want to hear something romantic? He took me up in a plane above the clouds to see the moon. Then I broke my fast after seeing the moon,” the Mary Kom actress added.
Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet gesture and flooded social media with sweet remarks.
One fan wrote, "How lucky. She deserves this," while another penned, "This is such a sweet gesture of Nick Jonas, above and beyond!"
The third user described Nick as a "fictional man."
The couple, who have a 10-year age gap, tied the knot in 2018 in Udaipur, Rajasthan and have one daughter, Malti Maries, born through surrogacy.