End of era: India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma and ‘King Kohli’s’ last T20 match

Rohit Sharma has also announced his retirement from the T20 internationals following the Virat Kohli announcement after winning the T20 World Cup title.
The opening duo was fortunate enough to end their T20 international cricket career with a historic win against South Africa.
Kohli declared in the post-match presentation that this was his last game in the T20 format. He is one of the best players in cricket history.
Kohli won his maiden T20 world cup player of the match award in his first T20 world cup match against Afghanistan in 2012, and interestingly, he also won the man of the match award in his last T20 world cup game too.
Meanwhile, emotional Sharma also announced his retirement in the post-match press conference, saying, “This was my last (T20I) game as well. There couldn't have been a better time to bid farewell to T20 internationals than after winning the World Cup.”
The Indian skipper further added, “I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line."
Sharma, who began his cricketing career with the T20 format, clarifies that he will continue to represent India in ODI and test cricket.