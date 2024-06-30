Sports

End of era: India’s ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma and ‘King Kohli’s’ last T20 match

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announce their retirement from T20 international cricket

  • June 30, 2024
Rohit Sharma has also announced his retirement from the T20 internationals following the Virat Kohli announcement after winning the T20 World Cup title.

The opening duo was fortunate enough to end their T20 international cricket career with a historic win against South Africa.


Kohli declared in the post-match presentation that this was his last game in the T20 format. He is one of the best players in cricket history.

Kohli won his maiden T20 world cup player of the match award in his first T20 world cup match against Afghanistan in 2012, and interestingly, he also won the man of the match award in his last T20 world cup game too.

Meanwhile, emotional Sharma also announced his retirement in the post-match press conference, saying, “This was my last (T20I) game as well. There couldn't have been a better time to bid farewell to T20 internationals than after winning the World Cup.”

The Indian skipper further added, “I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line."

Sharma, who began his cricketing career with the T20 format, clarifies that he will continue to represent India in ODI and test cricket.

Sports News

Anuska Sharma pens heartfelt post for husband Virat Kohli on winning T20 WC
Switzerland stuns UEFA defending champions Italy with 2-0 win
PM Narendra Modi Congratulates team India on T20 World Cup win
Virat Kohli announces T20I retirement after India's World Cup victory
India secures ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title with victory over South Africa
Roy Keane apologizes to Harry Maguire for 'harsh' criticism
Former soccer player Landry N'Guemo dies at 38
Lionel Messi skips Argentina's training session after injury in Copa America
India qualifies for T20 World Cup after a decade
Phil Foden returns to Germany for Euro 2024 after birth of third child
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with family after Portugal's shock defeat to Georgia
Antonio Brown throws crude slurs at Jared McCain during NBA Draft