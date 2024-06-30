Victoria Beckham recalls ‘intense’ early romance with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham has looked back on the early months of her newfound “steamy” romance with then-boyfriend David Beckham.
The couple is now preparing to mark their 25th wedding anniversary, and so the fashion designer naturally opted for a throwback.
Hopping on her Instagram profile on Saturday, she reminisced a weekend with David Beckham in Portofino when their relationship was just three-weeks-old.
Victoria Beckham wrote, “Portofino in 1997 was a very, very romantic trip. I remember how excited I was there to be there with David Beckham for the first time.”
“The intensity of the two of us being together that 48 hours really was amazing,” she described the experience.
Along with this, the singer added a photo of hers, busy crossing arms with her footballer flame during a boat ride.
Kourtney Kardashian, who tied the knot with husband Travis Barker in the same Italy commune, quickly commented, “Ahhh Portofino.”
It was only after a year of this trip that Victoria Beckham got engaged to David Beckham, then recited their marriage vows in July 1999.
In her 2023 documentary, Beckham, she said, “We would meet in car parks and that's not as seedy as it sounds.”