Sports

Switzerland stuns UEFA defending champions Italy with 2-0 win

UEFA defending champion out of Euro 2024 race after defeating from Switzerland

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024


UEFA defending champion Italy was knocked out of the tournament after a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland on Saturday, June 29.

According to CBC, Switzerland has now qualified for the quarterfinals following its 31-year-old win against Switzerland.

Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas scored goals in each half to secure the first win after more than three decades against their southern neighbour, as Switzerland had not beaten Italy since 1993. Out of 65 faces, the Swiss team has only bagged nine wins.

Switzerland midfielder Fabian Riedler, after the historic win, said, “We showed from the first second that we really wanted to win this game. The spirit is incredible. Everyone is happy. Everyone runs for the other one."

Switzerland’s coach, Murat Yakin, expressed, “Football gives so much to us; it gives so much to us in our lives. I don't know how to pay back football for everything it's given me and my life. I'll always remember tonight."

Meanwhile, Italy’s head coach accepted that the team failed to perform well, saying, “The team were timid in terms of the intensity of the game. We didn't do a good job. We weren't able to maintain a high level of intensity.”

Switzerland will now face either England or Slovakia in the quarterfinals in Düsseldorf on July 6.

