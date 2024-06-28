Kim Kardashian makes first move to reconcile with Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has made the first move to reconcile with Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday.
The Skim founder had an argument with her sister, who was “momshaming” her over a parenting misunderstanding in the latest episode of The Kardashians.
Kim tried to mend their ties by wishing Khloé a sweet birthday note.
She posted multiple pictures with Khloé on her Instagram and penned, “Welcome to the fucking 40 club baby!!!!! @khloekardashian I feel like you have been waiting for years to finally be done with your 30’s and the time has now come.”
In the viral pictures, the Kardashians stars were striking a pose wearing Skim outfits.
Kim further wrote, “I know this will be the best decade of your life filled with so much love and happiness! I’m so excited for you to experience this because I know how good it is, and no one deserves this more than you! What a crazy life we live! I couldn’t do it without you by my side!”
The fashion icon ended the tribute post by calling her sister “best friend” that she ould ever dream of.