Hollywood

Kim Kardashian makes first move to reconcile with Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian paid sweet tribute to Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday after ‘momshaming’ argument

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Kim Kardashian makes first move to reconcile with Khloé Kardashian
Kim Kardashian makes first move to reconcile with Khloé Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has made the first move to reconcile with Khloé Kardashian on her 40th birthday.

The Skim founder had an argument with her sister, who was “momshaming” her over a parenting misunderstanding in the latest episode of The Kardashians. 

Kim tried to mend their ties by wishing Khloé a sweet birthday note.

She posted multiple pictures with Khloé on her Instagram and penned, “Welcome to the fucking 40 club baby!!!!! @khloekardashian I feel like you have been waiting for years to finally be done with your 30’s and the time has now come.”

In the viral pictures, the Kardashians stars were striking a pose wearing Skim outfits.

Kim further wrote, “I know this will be the best decade of your life filled with so much love and happiness! I’m so excited for you to experience this because I know how good it is, and no one deserves this more than you! What a crazy life we live! I couldn’t do it without you by my side!”

The fashion icon ended the tribute post by calling her sister “best friend” that she ould ever dream of.

India qualifies for T20 World Cup after a decade

India qualifies for T20 World Cup after a decade
Ariana Grande breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer backlash in cryptic birthday post

Ariana Grande breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer backlash in cryptic birthday post
Khloé Kardashian feels ‘deeply grateful’ on her 40th Birthday

Khloé Kardashian feels ‘deeply grateful’ on her 40th Birthday
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'

WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'

Hollywood News

WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Ariana Grande breaks silence on Jeffrey Dahmer backlash in cryptic birthday post
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Khloé Kardashian feels ‘deeply grateful’ on her 40th Birthday
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Kim Kardashian drags Khloé Kardashian for ‘momshaming’ her
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Justin Timberlake hugs out old buddy John Legend’s support at concert
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Ariana Grande called ‘sick’ for fascination with serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Justin Bieber grabs Hailey Bieber’s hand for a dinner date
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Jimmy Kimmel raves about partying with Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and more
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
J.K. Rowling shares big update about ‘Harry Potter’ TV series
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Ariana Grande receives backlash for controversial remarks amid ‘Wicked’ release
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Jeremy Allen White gushes over costar Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce criticizing Joe Alwyn’s privacy revealed
WhatsApp to introduce feature allowing users to choose 'Meta AI model'
Kevin Costner hides behind sunglasses while fighting back tears in interview