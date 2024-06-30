Salman Khan congratulates Team India with special post

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Salman Khan joined B- Town celebrities in congratulating Team India for their big win.

Among the many celebrities who lauded the winners was the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan.

The Tiger 3 star shared a poster of the ' World Cup Champions'  lifting the silver trophy.

Alongside the pictures, Khan penned, " Congratulations Team India.''


Shortly after showing appreciation, fans flocked to the comments section. 

One wrote," Tiger." 

Another penned," Congratulations Team India."

Amazing Win. It was just like your action movies. Never give up," the third commented. 

Actors such as the likes of Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and others left social media buzzing with their excitement. 

Anushka Sharma, cricketer Virat Kohli's wife also left no stone unturned in expressing appreciation for him, who proved to be a catalyst in bringing home the cup.

June 29, 2024 will be etched in the history of Indian cricket team. 

To note, Salman Khan's life is in danger owing to a slew of death threats. 

