Hollywood

Kevin Costner talks building pressure in Hollywood through film ‘Wyatt Earp’

  by Web Desk
  June 29, 2024
Kevin Costner has still a lot to explore in Western America, as revealed in an interview three decades after winding up his 1994 film, Wyatt Earp.

Directed by the famous Lawrence Kasdan, that picture tured 30 on June 24, just a few days ahead of the actor’s Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 release.

Needless to say, this is what prompted him to reflect on those days.

Speaking to People, Kevin Costner said, “I loved making Wyatt Earp with Lawrence Kasdan and our cinematographer, Owen Roizman. It was beautiful.”

“That movie took about 113 days to make. I loved living in that era,” he added.

Then, the star went on to compare the old-time movie with his upcoming one, which released yesterday, on June 28, receiving mixed to average reviews so far.

But he mentioned of having done twice the hard work on the new one.

Kevin Costner pointed, “Horizon: An American Saga took 52 days, and so I just had to use every trick in the book I know to do a movie as big as Wyatt Earp in half the time!”

