Paul Mescal caught on love-struck date with Gracie Abrams: photos

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have set the arms for a new couple in town ringing as they were snapped on a date together.

As per photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen sharing a small table at a very packed restaurant, where their movements hinted of a clear romance sprouting its wings.

Eye witnesses have told the same media portal that Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams were seated in an eatery named BRAT, which is located in London.

The supposed pair ordered “a bunch of small plates,” as they chatted the evening away fixated on each other.

Even in the photographs uploaded online, both of them seem to be locked in an arresting conversation, where Gracie Abrams is gazing right into Paul Mescal’s eyes.

At one point, the Irish actor even leaned forward, then reached over with a hand to stroke his lunch partner’s right cheek lovingly.

This outing comes after the singer recently released her second studio album, The Secret of Us, which is busy making waves, especially because of a Taylor Swift feature.

On the other hand, Paul Mescal was observed cozying up to Natalie Portman and Ayo Edebiri earlier this year, but they turned out to be just friends.

With Gracie Abrams, however, a new spark seems to be coming through. 

Kanye West sued by employees for calling them ‘new slaves’
Victoria Beckham recalls ‘intense’ early romance with David Beckham
Kevin Costner confirms royals ‘turned on him’ to guard Princess Diana
Tom Cruise kicks up rare helicopter appearance with son Connor Cruise
Emilia Clarke to occupy the seat of a director soon
Zac Efron reveals ‘A Family Affair’ initially had an astounding title
Kevin Costner talks building pressure in Hollywood through film ‘Wyatt Earp’
Dua Lipa applauded for daredevil performance at Glastonbury
Courteney Cox shares biggest regret of working in ‘Friends’
Smokey Robinson to call it quits after 'Apollo Performance?'
David Duchovny recalls ‘casting’ film star Angelina Jolie