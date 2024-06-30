Paul Mescal caught on love-struck date with Gracie Abrams: photos

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams have set the arms for a new couple in town ringing as they were snapped on a date together.
As per photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen sharing a small table at a very packed restaurant, where their movements hinted of a clear romance sprouting its wings.
Eye witnesses have told the same media portal that Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams were seated in an eatery named BRAT, which is located in London.
The supposed pair ordered “a bunch of small plates,” as they chatted the evening away fixated on each other.
Even in the photographs uploaded online, both of them seem to be locked in an arresting conversation, where Gracie Abrams is gazing right into Paul Mescal’s eyes.
At one point, the Irish actor even leaned forward, then reached over with a hand to stroke his lunch partner’s right cheek lovingly.
This outing comes after the singer recently released her second studio album, The Secret of Us, which is busy making waves, especially because of a Taylor Swift feature.
On the other hand, Paul Mescal was observed cozying up to Natalie Portman and Ayo Edebiri earlier this year, but they turned out to be just friends.
With Gracie Abrams, however, a new spark seems to be coming through.