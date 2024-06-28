Entertainment

Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series 'Calabasas'

Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are teaming up once again after 'American Horror Story: Delicate'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 28, 2024
Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian reunite for new Netflix series Calabasas

In a exciting reunion, Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are teaming up once again after American Horror Story, for a new series for Netflix, titled Calabasas.

The dynamic duo, who previously acted on the hit TV show American Horror Story: Delicate are bringing their creative forces together but this time as executive producers.

Roberts, teased the show during her appearance at SiriusXM's The Spotlight With Jessica Shaw on Thursday, June 27.

“Kim and I are executive producing a show for Netflix called Calabasas,” she revealed.

Robert went on to share, “We have the amazing Marlene King, who did Pretty Little Liars, as our showrunner. I’m obsessed with her and Pretty Little Liars. I remember seeing that show and being like, ‘I wish I was on that show.’ It was just so cool and so fun.”

However, when she asked about the plot line of the show, Roberts stayed tight-lipped.

“I mean, there’s not really much I can share other than I just feel like I want, you know, the next, The O.C., and I think that if we do this right, it’ll be a little The O.C., a little Pretty Little Liars,” she stated.

The Madame Web actress further added, “Kim and I are just two Calabasas girls going back to our roots.”

According to Deadline, the show is based on Via Bleidner's book If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now, a collection of stories about growing up in the affluent Los Angeles suburb.

