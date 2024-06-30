Kerry Washington wants to keep children away from the public eye: Here's why 

Kerry Washington talked about raising her kids out of the spotlight!
In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE while promoting UnPrisoned at the American Black Film Festival , the 47-year-old opened up about her parenting style.
"I think just from the very beginning, Nnamdi and I have been really protective of our partnership and our relationship, because we wanted it to belong to us, and we found that we were able to define and create a relationship for ourselves and with each other outside of the public eye," Washington revealed added.
She continued, "And I think in many ways, we just want to give our kids that same opportunity to define a life for themselves and to enter the public space in their own way.”
"They're not, like, locked in a dungeon. They do, you know, come to set, we go places, we do things. We do feel like we want to give them agency to engage in a public life in the way they want to, because this is what we do. We've chosen to be athletes and artists, and that's our choice. But we want to let them be kids,” the diva further added.
To note, Kerry Washington shares three kids with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha.
This ain’t the first time that the proud mom has been vocal about parenting.