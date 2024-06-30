Entertainment

Kerry Washington wants to keep children away from the public eye: Here's why

Kerry Washington is a doting mom to her three kids

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Kerry Washington wants to keep children away from the public eye: Heres why
Kerry Washington wants to keep children away from the public eye: Here's why 

Kerry Washington talked about raising her kids out of the spotlight!

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE while promoting UnPrisoned at the American Black Film Festival , the 47-year-old opened up about her parenting style.

"I think just from the very beginning, Nnamdi and I have been really protective of our partnership and our relationship, because we wanted it to belong to us, and we found that we were able to define and create a relationship for ourselves and with each other outside of the public eye," Washington revealed added.

She continued, "And I think in many ways, we just want to give our kids that same opportunity to define a life for themselves and to enter the public space in their own way.”

"They're not, like, locked in a dungeon. They do, you know, come to set, we go places, we do things. We do feel like we want to give them agency to engage in a public life in the way they want to, because this is what we do. We've chosen to be athletes and artists, and that's our choice. But we want to let them be kids,” the diva further added.

To note, Kerry Washington shares three kids with her husband Nnamdi Asomugha.

This ain’t the first time that the proud mom has been vocal about parenting. 

King Charles to rent Royal Lodge after evicting Prince Andrew

King Charles to rent Royal Lodge after evicting Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle’s wedding controversy made Princess Charlotte cry

Meghan Markle’s wedding controversy made Princess Charlotte cry
Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise wants to exit royal life?

Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise wants to exit royal life?
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa

India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa

Entertainment News

India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Dakota Johnson cheers for fiancé Chris Martin during Glastonbury festival
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Salman Khan congratulates Team India with special post
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Kerry Washington feels ‘honored’ to star in 'Knives Out 3': ‘I'm thrilled’
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Rihanna playfully teases A$AP Rocky in new hilarious video: Watch
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Rachel Leviss opens up about split with Matthew Dunn after brief romance
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Tom Cruise attends Coldplay performance at Glastonbury
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Michael J. Fox leaves crowd in tears as he joins Coldplay at Glastonbury
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Blake Lively enjoys night out with ‘It Ends with Us’ castmates: SEE
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Eddie Murphy broke silence on David Spade's ‘hurtful’ joke from 1995 ‘SNL’ sketch
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Bilal Abbas Khan cherishes happy moments with his family in new post
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Morgan Freeman slams 'scam' involving AI imitation of his voice
India women's cricket team makes history with Test victory over South Africa
Sonam Kapoor shares fond memories with co-star Fawad Khan