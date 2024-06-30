Blake Lively enjoys night out with ‘It Ends with Us’ castmates: SEE

Blake Lively and her castmates from the upcoming film It Ends with Us, including Hassan Minhaj, Isabel Ferrer and Brendon Sklenar, were spotted enjoying a night out at Carbone in New York City.
The group was seen walking together to the restaurant, dressed to the nines, on Friday, June 28.
Lively, who plays the lead character Lily Bloom in the film, was seen wearing a sparkly light blue mini dress layered with a long denim jacket, looking absolutely gorgeous.
Meanwhile Minhaj wore a red printed button-up shirt over a white tee and black slacks, and Isabela Ferrer sported a black cutout dress with matching sparkly heels.
Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the film, opted for an unbuttoned checkered shirt over a white shirt and slacks while Alex Neustaedter, who plays the younger version of Sklenar's character donned a black sweater with a purple corduroy pants.
The outing comes a week after some fans attended an early screening of the film, which is an adaptation of author Colleen Hoover's 2016 book that went viral on TikTok.
It Ends with Us is set to hit the cinemas on August 9.