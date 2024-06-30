Entertainment

Kerry Washington feels 'honored' to star in 'Knives Out 3': 'I'm thrilled'

'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' is scheduled to stream on Netflix in 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • June 30, 2024
Kerry Washington is thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Knives Out 3!

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Washington expressed her excitement and gratitude for being a part of the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’s cast.

"It really feels like summer camp for movie-making," she stated.

The Scandal alum continued, "I'm just so really honored that [director Rian Johnson] came to me for this role.”

“I'm thrilled that I'm going to get to work with some old friends like Glenn Close, who I've known forever ... and also Josh Brolin is an old friend, and some new friends, like Josh O'Connor." She added.

However, Washington remained tight-lipped about filming details, she claimed, "So I think it's going to be really, really a lot of fun.”

Moreover, Knives Out 3 is currently in production. 

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, building on the success of Knives Out (2019) and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022).

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is slated for stream on Netflix in 2025, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of the popular mystery franchise.

