Michael J. Fox leaves crowd in tears as he joins Coldplay at Glastonbury

Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance on stage with Coldplay amid Parkinson battle

  • June 30, 2024


Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance on stage with Coldplay at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, leaving the crowd in tears.

The Family Ties actor, who has been battling Parkinson's disease, appeared on stage in his wheelchair and picked up a guitar, joining the band for a performance of Fix You and Humankind.

Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, introduced Fox, crediting him as the inspiration behind the band's formation.

"The main reason why we're in a band is because of watching 'Back to the Future', so thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr Michael J. Fox. Thank you so much, Michael,” he said referring to Fox’s movie Back to the Future.

Martin then went on to sing, “Here is another legendary Michael, one who just totally rocks, with his Chuck Berry quiff and the way he punched [Back To The Future villain] Biff, ladies and Gentleman please welcome Michael J.Fox.”

The crowd cheered and applauded for Fox as he played guitar alongside the band.

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's in 1991 at the age of 30, and revealed his diagnosis in 1998.

Coldplay's historic performance marked their fifth time headlining the festival, as they first performed at Glastonbury in 1999.

