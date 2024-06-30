Entertainment

Morgan Freeman slams 'scam' involving AI imitation of his voice

Morgsn Freeman expressed his gratitude to fans who informed him about AI-generated imitations of his voic

  • June 30, 2024
Morgan Freeman slams 'scam' involving AI imitation of his voice

Morgan Freeman has voiced strong criticism against a scam operation that uses an AI-generated version of his voice.

Taking to his social media account on Friday, the Seven actor, known for his voiceover work, expressed his appreciation for fans who have notified him about AI-generated imitations of his voice.

“Thank you to my incredible fans for your vigilance and support in calling out the unauthorized use of an A.I. voice imitating me,” Freeman posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

He added, “Your dedication helps authenticity and integrity remain paramount. Grateful.”

On his post, Freeman wrote hashtags “scam” and “IdentityProtection.”

This message reportedly came in response to a media source stating that a TikTok user claiming to be Freeman's niece recently uploaded videos to the social media site with what seems to be an AI-generated version of the actor's voice narrating them.

To note, being the voice of CBS News, the Oscar Winner’s credentials include narration for the Netflix series Life on Our Planet and the movie March of the Penguins.

Earlier, Scarlett Johansson had threatened to take legal action against OpenAI last month for allegedly stealing and mimicking her voice after she refused to give a license to use it.

Johansson said in a statement at the time that the Sam Altman-founded startup imitated her voice after she rejected OpenAI's request to be the voice of "Sky" for their AI system.

