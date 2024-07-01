Royal

Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday

Prince William is going through ‘very sensitive’ time on what would have been Princess Diana’s 63rd birthday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024


Prince William cannot help but miss his little brother Prince Harry’s on what would have been mom Diana’s 63rd birthday despite their strained relationship.

Princess Diana passed away on August 31, 1997.

A former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond discusses the legacy of the late royal member during a conversation with OK!.

She explained, "Diana was always in her absolute element when she was dealing with people in trouble or need. She loved to spend time with anyone who was suffering ill health, and I’m sure she would have devoted herself to helping her daughter in law get stronger and making children feel safe.”

Kate Middelton’s mother Carole turned out to be an “equally devoted” grandma, according to the royal expert.

Jennie continued, "The anniversary is obviously always a very sensitive time for William and it is such a shame that he cannot share his feelings with the only other human being on earth who really knows what it was like to lose Diana: his brother, Harry.”

She further confessed that the late princess would be “immensely proud to see” his courageous son William.

