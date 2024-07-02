Dua Lipa announces biggest concert ever

Hollywood

  • July 02, 2024
Dua Lipa has blown fans away by announcing her biggest gig yet.

The spectacle is schedule for June 20, 2025, where around 90,000 ticket buys will be welcomed at the Wembley Stadium.

According to Daily Mail, the inspiration for this has come from friend Taylor Swift’s massively celebrated recent success in London.

But Dua Lipa isn’t far behind already as just during this weekend, she marvelously wowed attenders at Glastonbury 2024.

In fact, the crowd gave such a buzzing response to her first set that the singer threw the F-word toward them out of surprise.

Following this, she spoke about soaring high with the reaction and eventually deciding that now would be the perfect opportunity to rock London arena’s iconic stage.

Dua Lipa said, “There couldn't be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend.”

“And I am absolutely thrilled to announce I'll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year,” she added.

An insider additionally told The Sun, “Her last tour was as good as sold out, but to make the jump to stadiums is amazing, especially when she’s only on her third album.”

