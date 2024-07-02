Kate Middleton expected to attend Wimbledon by chairperson Debbie Jevans

Kate Middleton is a regular spectator at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, and so royal observers are naturally analyzing if her appearance can be expected this year.
As popularly known, she has been far out of the public eye these days because of an ongoing cancer treatment following a major abdominal surgery back in January.
The question however is whether the Princess of Wales has enough time and energy to make it to the stands for the 2024 instalment of Wimbledon competition.
While Kensington Palace has not issued a statement on this matter, she herself said about going through “good days and bad days” while “making good progress.”
Going on, Kate Middleton added in her statement of hoping to “join a few public engagement over the summer,” with the first one being King Charles’ Birthday Parade last month.
“I am not out of the woods yet. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” she pointed.
All England Club’s chairperson, Debbie Jevans, has however said that organizers are making adjustments to the trophy presentation ceremony if the Princess of Wales is unable to make it.
She told Telegraph, “We’re hopeful that Kate Middleton will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority.”
“We don't know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with Kate Middleton and give her as much flexibility as possible,” Debbie Jevans added.