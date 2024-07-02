Queen Camilla treats kids who missed out garden party

Queen Camilla has sweetly compensated for children missing out on a recent Buckingham Palace garden party.
9-year-old Tony Hudgell and 11-year-old Lyla Donovan were taken to a private tea party by King Charles’ last week.
While the first couldn’t attend that Buckingham Palace bash due to heavy traffic, the second one wasn’t feeling well because of her brain tumor.
They were welcomed by Queen Camilla at the palace gardens’ Summer House, where their families also joined in for scones, sandwiches, and iced biscuits.
King Charles’ wife even honored Tony Hudgell with a British Empire Medal, making him the youngest person to have received it, as per Hello Magazine.
This was for his “services of preventing child abuse” as he raised about £2million for the Evelina Children’s Hospital, where Kate Middleton has been appointed as patron.
When Tony Hudgell’s mum, Paula, expressed disappointed over her child missing the Buckingham Palace garden party in May, the Royal Family promised to make it up later.
Acknowledging Queen Camilla’s hearty gesture, Lyla Donovan said, “Everyone made us feel so comfortable and made me feel super special. Thank you… we are so lucky.”