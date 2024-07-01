Prince William pens 'emotional' note on England's win against Slovakia

Prince William has shared an “emotional” message on England's win against Slovakia.
On Sunday, the Prince of Wales gave a message to England's 2024 Euro squad on his official social media account.
He penned on Instagram, "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go @england! Quarter finals here we come! W.”
For the unversed, England scored 2-0 against Slovakia.
Recently, William has shown interest in Three Lions as a President of the Football Association.
On Thursday, England had a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt. After the match, William went to the team's dressing room for a pep talk.
Recalling the pep talk with the future king, Midfielder Adam Wharton shared,"He was just trying to keep us all positive. He was saying it's not the end of the world."
He added, "We were thinking 'We're still top of the group, we didn't lose, we got a draw, we've just got to reflect on the game, see how we can get better and look forward to the next game.' That's all you can do in tournament football."
Furthermore, Prince Willaim was occupied with Climate Action Week in London last week.