Prince William pens 'emotional' note on England's win against Slovakia

Prince William went through ‘emotional rollercoaster’ after England's win

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024


Prince William has shared an “emotional” message on England's win against Slovakia.

On Sunday, the Prince of Wales gave a message to England's 2024 Euro squad on his official social media account.

He penned on Instagram, "Emotional rollercoaster! Let's go @england! Quarter finals here we come! W.”

For the unversed, England scored 2-0 against Slovakia.

Recently, William has shown interest in Three Lions as a President of the Football Association.

On Thursday, England had a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt. After the match, William went to the team's dressing room for a pep talk.

Recalling the pep talk with the future king, Midfielder Adam Wharton shared,"He was just trying to keep us all positive. He was saying it's not the end of the world."

He added, "We were thinking 'We're still top of the group, we didn't lose, we got a draw, we've just got to reflect on the game, see how we can get better and look forward to the next game.' That's all you can do in tournament football."

Furthermore, Prince Willaim was occupied with Climate Action Week in London last week.

Royal News

Prince William cut ties with Prince Harry like he ‘doesn't exist anymore’
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
King Charles to rent Royal Lodge after evicting Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle’s wedding controversy made Princess Charlotte cry
Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise wants to exit royal life?
Meghan Markle to ‘call favours’ from Priyanka Chopra and ‘Suits’ co-stars
Taylor Swift chooses Prince William over Harry and Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry attacked by war hero’s mother for ‘rigging’ service award
Meghan Markle cuts off Prince Harry's ties with Beckham family
Princess Anne’s condition serious as she ‘can’t remember anything’
King Charles rivals Meghan Markle’s brand by launching pet products
Queen Camilla fears King Charles is 'overdoing it' amid cancer