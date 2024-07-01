Royal

King Charles 'booking tickets' to visit Prince Harry next month

King Charles will touch down in America for 'private visit'

  July 01, 2024
King Charles will touch down in America for ‘private visit’
King Charles will touch down in America for ‘private visit’

King Charles has reportedly approved of visiting America to see Prince Harry at last.

As informed by various royal insiders, he has an increasing desire of being a “friendly grandfather” to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

And, now, a report from New Idea has claimed that Your Majesty’s schedule is mostly empty for the upcoming month of August, which is when he can board a flight to meet them.

The development has once again highlighted that Prince Harry is “hesitant” of bringing his children to United Kingdom because of “security concerns.”

Hence, King Charles is looped into “ongoing discussions” for a “private visit” to see his younger son instead, especially since he’s “feeling much better” health-wise.

On the other hand, Prince William and Queen Camilla have been taken aback from these plans since there could be a possible showdown between Prince Harry and Your Majesty.

But the Monarch has dismissed these issues, as a source said, “King Charles is anxious to sort it out. He knows he has to be at Prince Harry’s home to meet grandchildren.”

The publication has also mentioned that the Duke of Sussex is actually “open to welcoming his father,” since he wanted to see him even during his last visit to the UK.

King Charles ‘booking tickets’ to visit Prince Harry next month

King Charles ‘booking tickets’ to visit Prince Harry next month
Royal News

Prince William cut ties with Prince Harry like he ‘doesn't exist anymore’
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
Prince William pens 'emotional' note on England's win against Slovakia
King Charles to rent Royal Lodge after evicting Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle’s wedding controversy made Princess Charlotte cry
Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise wants to exit royal life?
Meghan Markle to ‘call favours’ from Priyanka Chopra and ‘Suits’ co-stars
Taylor Swift chooses Prince William over Harry and Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry attacked by war hero’s mother for ‘rigging’ service award
Meghan Markle cuts off Prince Harry's ties with Beckham family
Princess Anne’s condition serious as she ‘can’t remember anything’
King Charles rivals Meghan Markle’s brand by launching pet products