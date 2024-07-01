Prince William cut ties with Prince Harry like he ‘doesn't exist anymore’

Prince William has cut ties with his little brother Prince Harry like he “doesn't exist anymore.”
Recently the rumour mill went into overdrive with speculations that the Spare author might return to the UK to reconcile with his family.
An ex-BBC Royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, slammed down the rumors of Harry’s return during a conversation with Express.
She revealed, "If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him."
Jennier further explained her stance, "I don't think there's any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now. So, I'll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father."
Her explanation comes after a source previously told OK! That Harry is planning a trip to the UK to mend ties with the Royal family.
An insider told the outlet, “He continues to be heartbroken and confused by the way he's being treated by the royals. It's as though he doesn't exist anymore."