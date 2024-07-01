Royal

Prince William cut ties with Prince Harry like he ‘doesn't exist anymore’

Prince William has no plans to reconcile with Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024


Prince William has cut ties with his little brother Prince Harry like he “doesn't exist anymore.”

Recently the rumour mill went into overdrive with speculations that the Spare author might return to the UK to reconcile with his family.

An ex-BBC Royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, slammed down the rumors of Harry’s return during a conversation with Express.

She revealed, "If Harry had really wanted to confront his family and patch things up, he would surely have allotted more time to his recent visits so that his father at least could make arrangements to see him."

Jennier further explained her stance, "I don't think there's any chance of William wanting to do so, particularly with all he has on his plate right now. So, I'll believe this when I see it, but it will be lovely if he could indeed spend some time, perhaps at Balmoral, during the summer and make peace with his father."

Her explanation comes after a source previously told OK! That Harry is planning a trip to the UK to mend ties with the Royal family.

An insider told the outlet, “He continues to be heartbroken and confused by the way he's being treated by the royals. It's as though he doesn't exist anymore."

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals why he does not want his kids to be papped

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet quash split rumors with movie date night
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday

Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100

Royal News

Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Prince William pens 'emotional' note on England's win against Slovakia
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
King Charles to rent Royal Lodge after evicting Prince Andrew
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Meghan Markle’s wedding controversy made Princess Charlotte cry
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Prince Edward’s daughter Lady Louise wants to exit royal life?
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Meghan Markle to ‘call favours’ from Priyanka Chopra and ‘Suits’ co-stars
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Taylor Swift chooses Prince William over Harry and Meghan Markle?
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Prince Harry attacked by war hero’s mother for ‘rigging’ service award
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Meghan Markle cuts off Prince Harry's ties with Beckham family
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Princess Anne’s condition serious as she ‘can’t remember anything’
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
King Charles rivals Meghan Markle’s brand by launching pet products
Suicide bombings in Nigeria kill 30 and injure over 100
Queen Camilla fears King Charles is 'overdoing it' amid cancer