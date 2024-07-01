Taylor Swift Faces Wardrobe Malfunction In Front Of Travis Kelce during concert 

Hollywood

Taylor Swift graced the stage at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Taylor Swift has gracefully handled wardrobe malfunction in front of Travis Kelce during her latest Eras Tour concert in Dublin.

The Bad Blood hitmaker graced the stage at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday.

During her performance of The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived from The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor experienced the wardrobe malfunction as she was standing on a tire.

According to a viral video, her backup dancers noticed the malfunction and walked over to help Taylor.

She continued her performance without a pause.

All this happened in front of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who was also attending the show.

Furthermore, Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks were also among the attendees.

As reported by People, the name of the backup dancer who helped the Love Story crooner was Jan Ravnik.

During the Dublin show, Taylor dedicated her hit track Clara Bow to Nick and said, “The reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here who's watching the show and who has been one of the reasons why I, or any female artist, get to do what we get to do."

In the viral clip from the concert, Julia can be seen grabbing friendship bracelets from Swifties.

