Drake’s ‘goons’ beat up Rick Ross for supporting Kendrick Lamar

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have boldly hinted that their rap beef might actually not die anytime soon, just like Taylor Swift’s rivalry with Kim Kardashian.
At the Ignite Music Festival in Canada, fellow rapper Rick Ross snitched a fearless move by showing the preferred side picked by him among those two brawlers.
He seemingly made a statement through blasting Kendrick Lamar’s track, Not Like Us, which is allegedly a diss on Drake.
Now, what followed after this was perhaps not predicted by anyone in the crowds as Rick Ross was reportedly punched down as soon as his performance ended.
According to Daily Mail, a video uploaded by DJ Akademiks showed the Champagne Moments artist playing Not Like Us.
Reports say that the men who struck him with a tight blow were sent by Drake, who was silently made aware of this controversial act.
Akademiks TV later informed that Rick Ross’ DJ, Sam Sneak, was also attacked by a storm of the same group of people.
Sometime back, Not Like Us was performed five times at a Forum concert by Kendrick Lamar to celebrate his victory of selling more tickets than the Hotline Bling singer.