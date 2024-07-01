Hollywood

Drake’s ‘goons’ beat up Rick Ross for supporting Kendrick Lamar

Drake allegedly sent men to punch Rick Ross down

  • by Web Desk
  • July 01, 2024
Drake allegedly sent men to punch Rick Ross down
Drake allegedly sent men to punch Rick Ross down

Drake and Kendrick Lamar have boldly hinted that their rap beef might actually not die anytime soon, just like Taylor Swift’s rivalry with Kim Kardashian.

At the Ignite Music Festival in Canada, fellow rapper Rick Ross snitched a fearless move by showing the preferred side picked by him among those two brawlers.

He seemingly made a statement through blasting Kendrick Lamar’s track, Not Like Us, which is allegedly a diss on Drake.

Now, what followed after this was perhaps not predicted by anyone in the crowds as Rick Ross was reportedly punched down as soon as his performance ended.

According to Daily Mail, a video uploaded by DJ Akademiks showed the Champagne Moments artist playing Not Like Us.

Reports say that the men who struck him with a tight blow were sent by Drake, who was silently made aware of this controversial act.

Akademiks TV later informed that Rick Ross’ DJ, Sam Sneak, was also attacked by a storm of the same group of people.

Sometime back, Not Like Us was performed five times at a Forum concert by Kendrick Lamar to celebrate his victory of selling more tickets than the Hotline Bling singer.

Princess Anne shares ‘regretful’ message after hospitalization

Princess Anne shares ‘regretful’ message after hospitalization
‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $1 billion box office sales globally

‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $1 billion box office sales globally
Drake’s ‘goons’ beat up Rick Ross for supporting Kendrick Lamar

Drake’s ‘goons’ beat up Rick Ross for supporting Kendrick Lamar
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game

Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game

Hollywood News

Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $1 billion box office sales globally
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Camila Cabello criticized for asking Drake, Kendrick Lamar to sort feud out
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Taylor Swift Faces Wardrobe Malfunction In Front Of Travis Kelce during concert
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Taylor Swift gives special shoutout to Stevie Nicks at Dublin Eras Tour show
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Justin Timberlake roasts himself for drunk driving arrest
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Firerose says Billy Ray Cyrus held her in ‘prison’ after BRCA1 gene diagnosis
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Paul Mescal caught on love-struck date with Gracie Abrams: photos
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Kanye West sued by employees for calling them ‘new slaves’
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Victoria Beckham recalls ‘intense’ early romance with David Beckham
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Kevin Costner confirms royals ‘turned on him’ to guard Princess Diana
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Tom Cruise kicks up rare helicopter appearance with son Connor Cruise
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
Emilia Clarke to occupy the seat of a director soon