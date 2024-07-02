Prince Harry receives backlash over ESPY Award

Prince Harry has found himself in hot water over the 2024 ESPY Award nomination.
The NFL star Pat Tillman’s mother raised concerns about honoring the Spare author with the ESPN award, which was named after her son.
On June 27, the news about Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards was aired.
He received the award for his work for veteran community through the Invictus Games.
Pat's mother, Mary Tillman, told the Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she added, "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen and Caitlin Clark were the previous winners of the award.