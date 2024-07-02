Royal

Prince Harry receives backlash over ESPY Award

Prince Harry got nominated for 2024 ESPY Award last week

  July 02, 2024


Prince Harry has found himself in hot water over the 2024 ESPY Award nomination.

The NFL star Pat Tillman’s mother raised concerns about honoring the Spare author with the ESPN award, which was named after her son.

On June 27, the news about Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards was aired.

He received the award for his work for veteran community through the Invictus Games.

Pat's mother, Mary Tillman, told the Daily Mail, “I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award.”

"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she added, "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."

Prince Harry will be honored with 2024 ESPY award for his Invictus Games initiative on July 11

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen and Caitlin Clark were the previous winners of the award.

Royal News

Prince William looks ‘incredibly alone’ as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Prince Harry’s ‘latest move’ sparks royal family reunion rumours
Meghan Markle's father makes emotional appeal before important milestone
Sarah Ferguson reflects on her relationship with Princess Diana
Queen Camilla treats kids who missed out garden party
Kate Middleton expected to attend Wimbledon by chairperson Debbie Jevans
Princess Anne shares ‘regretful’ message after hospitalization
Duchess Sophie laughs at oopsie moment during wild drinking game
King Charles ‘booking tickets’ to visit Prince Harry next month
Prince William cut ties with Prince Harry like he ‘doesn't exist anymore’
Prince William deeply feels Prince Harry’s absence on mom Diana’s birthday
Prince William pens 'emotional' note on England's win against Slovakia