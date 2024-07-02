Entertainment

Hania Aamir drops mysterious glimpse from her upcoming drama 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

  • July 02, 2024
Hania Aamir left fans reeling with a 1-second boomerang clip from the sets of her upcoming drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, the Parde Mein Rehne Do star peeked curiosity with her role.

The video featured the dimple queen relaxing on her comfortable bed amidst a mystery setting. 

Acing the art of ethnic fashion, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star donned a beautiful Kurta paired with bangles and jhumkas with heavy makeup. 

“See you tomorrow at 8,” Hania had penned the release day in her caption that happened to be July 2.


The trailer of her drama which had been doing rounds could not clearly define Hania’s character which can only be discovered upon watching the show.

As per the trailer, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum will promise an epic show altogether and leave a lasting impact on the hearts of the viewers with its strong storyline and plot.

This ain’t the diva’s first small screen project as recently she left tongues wagging with her performance in the drama serial Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha alongside Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa’s alleged pairing has been loved and adored by all the fans and critics alike. 

