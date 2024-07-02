Ananya Panday lauds Deepika Padukone's work ethics on 'Gehraiyaan' sets

Entertainment

  • July 02, 2024
Ananya Panday, who shared screen space with Deepika Padukone in film Gehraiyaan, has fondly spoken up about her experience working with her.

In a recent interview with The Week, the Dream Girl 2 actress called it a rather overwhelming experience, "Working with this massive female superstar in such close proximity was something else. It inspired me so much, and I learned little things like a lot of work ethic I picked up from DP."

She added, “ Deepika’s hard-working commitment during Gehraiyaan workshops inspired me. None of them expected Padukone to come for every single workshop but she did every single day with her notebook.”

Further praising the soon-to-be-mom for prioritizing herself on the film sets, Ananya concluded, "To ask for those 30 seconds before a take to have just silence if you need something, you're never going to get that chance again, you have that one shot to give a take, whatever you need to make that take, ask for it, and I learned that from DP which I'll hold with me forever. So just work ethic and just an inspirational female superstar.”

Deepika Padukone is currently in the last trimester of her pregnancy as she is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. The baby is due in September.

