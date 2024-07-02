Tina Knowles cheers Blue Ivy after BET awards win

Tina Knowles expressed heartfelt admiration for her granddaughter, Blue Ivy following the young talent's recent win at the BET Awards.
Beyoncé’s mother took to her Instagram on Monday to congratulate the 12-year-old on winning the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards.
Sharing a photo of Blue, Tina wrote, “Congratulations my Blue Blue! I marvel at your talent your beauty your intelligence but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude. Never attention seeking , just cool and chill as a cucumber all the time.”
She added, “Yesterday you played the piano for just me like someone who has been taking lessons for years. But you are self taught. One day I hope you will let me post it and brag like other grandmas get to do.”
The fashion designer also stated, “But for now you made me swear to not share. You play sports, play the piano ,dance like a pro in front of 80k people. Paint like a fine artist, draw so well, sing so beautifully. (Voice like an angel).”
“Voiced an award winning, best selling children's book, You are also in a soon to come blockbuster movie Lion King. One of the youngest recipients of a Grammy Award. And you turned only 12 years old a few months ago,” she stated.
Tina concluded, “And in spite of all the challenged adults who struggle with the green eyed monster disease, in true Carter/Knowles/Beyoncé tradition it just motivates you to keep it moving. Congratulations BC you deserve everything you work hard to get. Thank you BET for this honor,”
Meanwhile, Beyoncé also congratulated Blue, who he shares with Jay-Z saying, “Congratulations to Blue Ivy Carter on winning the 2024 BET YoungStars Award!”