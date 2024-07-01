Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathios Boe shakes a leg to desi trippy song

Taapsee Pannu’s husband Mathias Boe proved he is a die-hard fan of Bollywood music as he vibed to a desi song in the car.
The actor’s sister Shagun Pannu dropped a video of her brother-in-law, who is a badminton player as he grooved to some of his favourite dance numbers.
Elaborating on the clip, Shagun mentioned, “@mathias.boe’s idea of pre-gaming.”
He also re-posted her same clip and wrote, “Balaji, No 1.”
Pannu, who tied the knot with her beloved in Udaipur, has always remained tight-lipped about her relationship with Mathios. Even after their intimate wedding affair the couple remained mum about it.
However, while talking to IANS, the Judwaa 2 actress decided to disclose details from her not-so-secret-wedding revealing she did not give a thought to her bridal look.
She added, “It wasn't a secret wedding, it was a private and personal event. So, I did not think about issuing a press release. If at all I get an idea, I will be the first one to share it with you all.”
Also while talking to Cosmopolitan India, the star said she did not fall in love so easily, “I took time to test if it’s really practical. The feasibility of the relationship was important for me. I was obviously fond of him and respected him, and we kept meeting, and I grew to love him.”
On the work front, Taapsee Panuu will be next seen in a film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.